Livingston man wanted by authorities

Sheriff Bobby Davidson is requesting the public's assistance in locating Kim A. Smith, 56, of Livingston County.
Smith is described as 5'11' tall and weighing 180 lbs. He has hazel eyes and gray hair.
Smith may be driving a 2009 Saturn four-door vehicle, gray in color.
He is wanted at this time for Tampering with a Prisoner Monitoring Device a Class D Felony.
If you know the whereabouts of Smith contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2122. Do not approach Smith if you encounter him, the sheriff said.