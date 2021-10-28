Fohs Hall available for rentals

|Click Image to Enlarge
Fohs Hall in Marion is the ideal venue for your next event.
Whether it is a small celebration, anniversary party or corporate meeting, Fohs Hall is an historic setting with plenty of room to accommodate your needs.
The former school is the site of community events such as concerts, plays and special performances by school groups. It is also available for private events.
To learn more about space availability, contact Elliot West.
