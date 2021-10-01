YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Friday, October 1, 2021
Buntin farm equipment consignment is Oct. 16
Click Image to Enlarge
Buntin Auction Service's fall farm consignment sale is just around the corner!
If you've been thinking about selling, now's the time.
Call Curt Buntin today to schedule your consignment, which may include tractors, mowers, implements, trucks, boats, and much more.
Auction is Oct. 16.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/01/2021 05:09:00 PM
Older Post
Home