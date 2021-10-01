Friday, October 1, 2021

Buntin farm equipment consignment is Oct. 16

Click Image to Enlarge
Buntin Auction Service's fall farm consignment sale is just around the corner!

If you've been thinking about selling, now's the time.

Call Curt Buntin today to schedule your consignment, which may include tractors, mowers, implements, trucks, boats, and much more.

Auction is Oct. 16.
Posted by at