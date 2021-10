Longer school day, masks and testing policies Big changes are coming for students in the coming days as new polices adopted tonight by the Crittenden County Board of Education go into ef...

School board calls special session Thursday Crittenden County Board of Education, which just met Tuesday, will be back on campus at Rocket arena Thursday, Sept. 30 for a special meetin...

Airport Open House set for Saturday On Saturday, Oct. 2, there will be an open house and dedication ceremony at the Marion-Crittenden County Airport. The facility is being for...