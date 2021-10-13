What's News this Week?

Salem man charged with murder Crider A confrontation involving two Salem men Saturday night ended in an alleged murder, according to state police. Kentucky State Police h...

ThrowBack Thursdays Every Week Every week, The Crittenden Press full edition includes a feature that re-examines some of the articles that appeared in the newspaper over t...

Bale Trail Deadline is tomorrow Deadline is approaching to have a fall feature in the Crittenden County Bale Trail. The University of Kentucky Extension Service is coordina...

911 Center Seeks Your Information 911 Center Director Kellye Dalton In order to improve public safety and to better serve the community, Marion-Crittenden County Emergency 91...