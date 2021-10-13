Cross country gearing up for regional race

Crittenden County High School's cross country squad finished its regular season Tuesday at the Fellowship Christian Academy meet at Noble Park.
All of the running Rockets did amazing, said coach Sandra Martinez.
Leading the way on the girls' team was Mary Martinez in 2nd place and Karsyn Potter 5th in the high school division. Ella Geary was 6th and Presley Potter was 7th in the middle school division.
For the boys' team, Asa McCord led the way followed by Dennon Wilson. In the middle school division Colt Belt was the top Rocket finisher.
The cross country team will be competing Oct. 23 in the regional race at Trigg County.