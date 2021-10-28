YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trick-or-Treat on Main Friday afternoon
Trick-or-Treat on Main is Friday from 3:30-5 p.m.
Sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission, the annual event takes place throughout Marion - from the court square to Darben Plaza.
Businesses will provide candy to tricksters ages 12-under.
