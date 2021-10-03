One-lane traffic coming to 91N tomorrow

This work zone with one-lane traffic and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal is to allow erosion control work and other improvements around the Crooked Creek Branch Bridge at KY 91 mile point 6.15, immediately south of the Freedom Church Road intersection.
Crittenden County Highway Maintenance Crew will be straightening the ditch line and improving shoulder and slope protection along both sides of the highway near the bridge.
Initially, the guardrail will be removed from the downstream side of the bridge to allow fill and riprapto be delivered to the site. Once appropriate work is completed along the northbound lane and guardrail is reinstalled, the crew will remove guardrail along the southbound lane for similar work on the upstream side of the bridge.
Due to the removal of guardrail to facilitate delivery of materials to the site, the automated signal will be in operation round the clock until the project is completed.
Some daytime delays are possible during the delivery of rock to the worksite, as well as during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.