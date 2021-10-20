Work begins Thursday for KY 91 N bridge

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 21, there will be daytime work zone restrictions on KY 91 North where a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin work associated with replacing Crooked Creek Bridge just outside Marion City Limits. Work to replace the bridge will be done by Scott & Murphy, Inc., at a cost of $940,938.
A roadway diversion will first be constructed to move traffic off of the current bridge.
Construction of the diversion begins this week, and will include a temporary bridge. This phase will take about two months. The diversion is necessary to maintain traffic along KY 91 when construction begins on a new Crooked Creek Bridge sometime next spring.