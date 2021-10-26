Lady Rockets open volleyball regional here tonight

The Lady Rockets are 15-10 this season while Caldwell is 19-18. Two of Crittenden's losses were against the Lady Tigers. Caldwell beat the Rocket girls in straight sets in the All A Classic and in a tough-three set match, 25-17, 35-33, 25-13, at Princeton.
Crittenden County will host the remainder of the Second Region Tournament whether it advances or not. Below are results from first-round games played at various venues and the semifinal and championship round schedules. Get Tickets Here.
VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL
Monday’s Results
Henderson Co. 3, Christian Co. 0
Madisonville 3, Livingston Central 0
Tuesday’s Matches
Crittenden vs Caldwell
University Heights vs Webster
Wednesday’s Matches at Marion
Semfinal Round, 5:30pm
Semifinal Round, 7:30pm
Thursday’s Match at Marion
Championship, 6pm