Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Lady Rockets open volleyball regional here tonight

Crittenden County High School's Fifth District champion volleyball girls will host Caldwell County at 6pm tonight at Rocket Arena for an opening round matchup in the Second Region Tournament.

The Lady Rockets are 15-10 this season while Caldwell is 19-18. Two of Crittenden's losses were against the Lady Tigers. Caldwell beat the Rocket girls in straight sets in the All A Classic and in a tough-three set match, 25-17, 35-33, 25-13, at Princeton. 

Crittenden County will host the remainder of the Second Region Tournament whether it advances or not. Below are results from first-round games played at various venues and the semifinal and championship round schedules. Get Tickets Here.


VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL

Monday’s Results
Henderson Co. 3, Christian Co. 0
Madisonville 3, Livingston Central 0
Tuesday’s Matches
Crittenden vs Caldwell
University Heights vs Webster
Wednesday’s Matches at Marion
Semfinal Round, 5:30pm
Semifinal Round, 7:30pm
Thursday’s Match at Marion
Championship, 6pm

