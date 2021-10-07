ThrowBack Thursdays Every Week

50 YEARS AGO
October 7, 1971
- Mattoon 4-H Club members elected Tracy Winders king and Kristie Young queen. Officers elected at their meeting included Gary McConnell, president; Vicky Trowbridge, vice-president; Ricky Elder, secretary-treasurer and Fonda Quertermous, reporter.
- Distance runners at Crittenden County High School captured wins at two meets and took second place in another. In the previous three meets, sophomore James Willoughby placed first leading his Rocket running mates.
- County Judge John W. Chandler officially proclaimed Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week in Crittenden County.
25 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1996
- Californian Rosalind Hills opened the Marion Inn Bed and Breakfast.
- Barbara Myers of WMJL presented Myrle Dunning, Merle Myers and Barbara Vaughn with a bouquet and gift certificates from Conrad’s and Sureway as winners of the Crittenden County Homemaker Bake-Off.
- Crittenden County native Judy Woodring was elected by the National Forensics Association to serve on the Lincoln/Douglas Debate Committee. This committee determined the national debate team topic as well as the rules for the 1997 college debate season.
- Crittenden County High School Chorus students attended and participated in the annual First District Choral Festival even held in the Curris Center at Murray State University. Crittenden County students participating were Reta Baker, Jennifer Driver, Melissa Jenkins, Shawn Vandevender, Chrystal Stone, Melinda Tinsley, Kristy Walker, Shannon Joyce, Rodney Stinnett and Ricky White.
- Golfers Michele Stone and Kayla Hardin qualified for the state golf tournament.
- Tabi Morris finished fourth in the middle school division of the Webster County Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Rocket runner posted a time of 14:30 on the two-mile course.
- Sanders “Cotton” LeFan of Dycusburg was inducted into the Trail Riders Hall of Fame. He received the Outstanding Trail Rider award at the ninth annual National Trail Ride and Wagon Train Association Convention.
10 YEARS AGO
October 6, 2011
- Jeremiah Foster, 5, harvested his first deer with a crossbow.
- The Crittenden County third and fourth-grade cheerleaders for 2011 were Sarah Jones, Haley Mathieu, Isabella Holliman, Hannah Faughn, Hailey Belt, Elizabeth Pansano, Taylor Stoner, Anzie Gobin, Jessie Potter, Brittany Davidson, Ellie McGowan, MaKenzie Watson, Kyron Hicks, Amanda Estes, Taylor Koerner, Matthia Long, Cortne Curnel, Jaylin Blackburn, Jenna Potter, Charity Conyer, Hannah Bell, Cameron Howard, Kenlee McDaniel, Lily Gardner, Kirsten DeBoe, Josie Grimes, Morgan Barnes, Emma Stoner, Shelby Brown, Jaelyn Duncan, Loren Morris, Jaycie Driver, Caitlyn Riley and Audrey Croft.
- The Crittenden County fifth and sixth-grade cheerleaders were Trista Reddick, Madison Conger, Baileah Barnes, Caitlyn Lynch, Daelynn Hardon, Mayce Simpkins, MaKensie Simpkins, Christina McMackin, Shea Martin, Megan Tabor, RheaVynn Tabor and Kendra Franklin.