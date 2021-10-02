Conservation District Post Contest

“Healthy Forests and Healthy Communities” is the 2021 Conservation District’s natural resource focus.
“Although we see many trees daily, and the Crittenden County Conservation District gives out over 1,000 trees each year, the community may not often think about the importance of the trees all around us,” the district said in a news release.
Healthy forests add to a healthy community, which can be the human community or the forest community. We humans have hundreds of uses for trees, from environmental, and mental, physical and emotional health, to economic uses. The community of the forest can be the wildlife that is sustained by it but also the health and variety of trees themselves, the news relrelease added.
K-12 students are invited to illustrate these or related ideas in a poster. The size may be anything from 81⁄2 x 11 inches to 14 x 22 inches. Any material may be used to show the idea, but the result must be two-dimensional. Additional rules and suggestions can be found from the District office or online at Nacdnet.org/general-resources/stewardship-and-education-materials/contests/.
Deadline to receive posters at the district office at 118 E. Bellville St. is Oct. 29.
This contest also awards monetary prizes at the local, state and up to national levels.
Creating a poster can be a fun and rewarding experience for area youth in many ways. They will also be helping the community understand why “Healthy Forests” lead to a “Healthy Community,” the district said.