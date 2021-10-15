H&H Fall Festival Saturday in Marion

Kids will be entertained by a hay maze sponsored by Marion Feed Mills, while adults can browse the booths set up in the H&H parking lot.
Vendor booths include crafts, artwork, jewelry, home decor, personal care, clothing, books, industrial and commercial products and demonstrations and more.
Between 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host a car show to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Air Evac will make an appearance on the lot at noon pending weather and barring emergencies that may prevent its participation.
H&H will offer prizes and give-aways throughout the day.
Several food vendors will be set up at the event, which will begin at 9 a.m. and end at dark.
The festival will be held rain or shine.