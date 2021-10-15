Friday, October 15, 2021

H&H Fall Festival Saturday in Marion

A car show, hay maze and numerous vendors will set up at H&H Home and Hardware in Marion Saturday for a fall festival hosted by the plumbing and hardware store.

Kids will be entertained by a hay maze sponsored by Marion Feed Mills, while adults can browse the booths set up in the H&H parking lot.

Vendor booths include crafts, artwork, jewelry, home decor, personal care, clothing, books, industrial and commercial products and demonstrations and more.

Between 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host a car show to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 

Air Evac will make an appearance on the lot at noon pending weather and barring emergencies that may prevent its participation.

H&H will offer prizes and give-aways throughout the day.

Several food vendors will be set up at the event, which will begin at 9 a.m. and end at dark.

The festival will be held rain or shine.

