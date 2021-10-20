Lady Rockets Four-Peat in 5th District

The girls won all of their regular-season round-robin matches against district opponents and earned a first-seed bye in the tournament. Livingston beat tournament host Trigg County to earn a berth in the title bout with CCHS.
Crittenden was a tad slow out of the chute. Perhaps nerves, coach Bayley McDonald said. But the girls settled in after a close first game and won the match in straight sets. Get more details in this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press.
Crittenden will host the regional tournament at Rocket Arena. Right now it’s scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, but that’s tentative. The tournament draw is Thursday.