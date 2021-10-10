Sunday, October 10, 2021

Salem man charged with murder

Crider
An confrontation involving two Salem men Saturday night ended in an alleged murder, according to state police.

Kentucky State Police have charged Jimmy Crider, 21, with killing his father-in-law, Joseph Harris, 52, during an altercation at a home on Butler Road in Livingston County.

Crider allegedly stabbed Harris. 

Livingston County deputies arrived on the scene about 10 p.m., and detained Crider while Livingston County EMS attempted life-saving measures on Harris, who was transported to Livingston Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Crider is currently lodged without bond at the McCracken County Jail.


