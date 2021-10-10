Salem man charged with murder

|Crider
Kentucky State Police have charged Jimmy Crider, 21, with killing his father-in-law, Joseph Harris, 52, during an altercation at a home on Butler Road in Livingston County.
Crider allegedly stabbed Harris.
Livingston County deputies arrived on the scene about 10 p.m., and detained Crider while Livingston County EMS attempted life-saving measures on Harris, who was transported to Livingston Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Crider is currently lodged without bond at the McCracken County Jail.