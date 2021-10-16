Solar farms enter final stages before construction

Three renewable energy companies are on the cusp of building large solar farms in nearby counties.
Ashwood Solar I will likely be the first to break ground and it could come as early as December. The 1,506-acre solar farm will be located south of Fredonia off U.S. 641, near the Western Kentucky Correction Complex. The company has received preliminary approval to construct an 86-megawatt alternating current photovoltaic electric generating facility in Lyon County.
Two more solar farms are in the process of acquiring permits and Public Service Commission approval. Caldwell Solar seeks to open a 3,060-acre facility and Golden Solar Project seeks to build an 800-acre farm. Both of those are in Caldwell County off KY 91 between Fredonia and Crider.