Rosebud area of US 60 being paved

State highway work to re-pave U.S. 60 between Baker Church Road and the Union County line will begin late this week and continue through mid November.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is beginning milling and asphalt operations along a nearly six-mile section of U.S. 60 in the Rosebud Hill area of northern Crittenden County late last week.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Weather permitting, the target completion date is Friday, Nov. 19.