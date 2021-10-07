Thursday, October 7, 2021

Salem Springlake hiring for multiple positions

Looking for a job in the nursing field?

Now is a good time to join the team of Salem 
Springlake Health & Rehab.

The nursing facility is looking to fill a number of positions, including RN, LPN, CNA, dietary cook 
and dietary aides.

Call today to learn more.
