Airport Open House set for Saturday

The facility is being formally named for longtime airport board chairman Jim Johnson. An article about the renaming of the airport and its new regional designation appears in this week's newspaper.
The open house lasts from 9 a.m., until 2 p.m., with the formal dedication of the airstrip set for 11 a.m.
The dedication will be attended by local, state and federal dignitaries, including Sen. James Comer. There will be plane rides, military aircraft, classic airplanes and cars, flight school information and concessions.