Uptick put Crittenden back in Red

Crittenden is one of only a few western Kentucky counties that had for about a week remained out of the so-called Red Zone and in the more tolerable Orange Zone on the state’s COVID map. The county ticked back into the Red on Wednesday, but the local caseload is still trending downward compared to the past 8 weeks.
Red Zone counties have greater restrictions.
Crittenden County School District has established a masking policy based on the colored map. The district will announce Friday its masking requirements for next week.
