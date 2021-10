Corn Maze is Open for Fun! The Marion Corn Maze is open weekdays 4 to dark, Saturdays 10 to dark and Sundays 2 to dark. Cost is $3 or less depending on age. All procee...

One-lane traffic coming to 91N tomorrow Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction along a section of KY 91 North of Marion starting on Monday, Oct. ...

Formally Renaming of James C. Johnson Regional Airport Marion-Crittenden County James C. Johnson Regional Airport was formerly christened Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 with an open house and formal cere...

Some courthouse phones are down The phone system Crittenden County Courthouse is partially down this morning. The judge-executive's office and county clerk's office...