Flippin' Fantastic opening this weekend behind Darben Plaza

The grand opening for the store is Oct. 15-16 at the former skating rink behind Darben Plaza in Marion.
Flippin' Fantastic has items from major retailers at discount prices.
Some of the items you can expect to find at Flippin' Fantastic are bedding, toys, tools, gadgets, small furniture and cleaning supplies, among other things.
Life is expensive, but Flippin' Fantastic will carry low-priced items with new truckloads of merchandise arriving regularly.
Grand opening hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.