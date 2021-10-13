Vaxxed? Here's your chance at the gym

|Click Image to Enlarge
With parent or guardian approval, students will be allowed to participate in this voluntary vaccine clinic. More information, including a consent form, has been sent home with middle and high school students. A completed consent form must be returned to the school by Wednesday, Oct. 20, along with a copy of the child's insurance card.
Non-students do not need an appointment, but should have a copy of their insurance card.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
Get a copy of the consent form by emailing tiffany.blazina@crittenden.kyschools.us, or stop by the school district's central office on the high school / middle school campus.