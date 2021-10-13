Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Vaxxed? Here's your chance at the gym

Students, parents, guardians, faculty, staff and community members – 12 and older – are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination provided by the Pennyrile District Health Department from 8 a.m., until noon on Friday, Oct. 22, in Rocket Arena’s conference room. 

With parent or guardian approval, students will be allowed to participate in this voluntary vaccine clinic. More information, including a consent form, has been sent home with middle and high school students. A completed consent form must be returned to the school by Wednesday, Oct. 20, along with a copy of the child's insurance card.

Non-students do not need an appointment, but should have a copy of their insurance card. 

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.

Get a copy of the consent form by emailing tiffany.blazina@crittenden.kyschools.us, or stop by the school district's central office on the high school / middle school campus.


