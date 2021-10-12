School starting 5 minutes earlier today

Fall break wraps up today for Crittenden County students. They return to class this morning (Tuesday, Oct. 12) to a 10-minute longer day in order for the school district to bank four extra days into the calendar in case of pandemic cancelations or inclement weather this winter.
For the remainder of the academic year, the school day will officially begin at 7:50 a.m., and conclude at 3:05 p.m. Director of Pupil Personnel Diana Lusby said the added minutes allow the district flexibility in case more days are needed for closings.