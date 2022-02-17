Afternoon bus routes affected by today's rain

A number of streets, county roads and state highways are affected by the heavy rains and flash flooding. Crittenden County School District issued a statement at about 2pm today cautioning parents and guardians that bus delays are likely this afternoon.
"Also, drivers may discover flooded areas during their route and may need to arrange a different pick up point for your child. If this is the case, you will be contacted by a school official for more information. You also may choose to pick up your student during regular dismissal time. Our students' and staff safety is our first priority, so we appreciate your patience as we transport our students today," the district said in its statement.