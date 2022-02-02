Here's a look at history; perhaps what's to come

The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded western Kentucky to an Ice Storm Warning.
The warning status indicates that travel across the region will be difficult if not impossible starting tonight and continuing through Friday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team is advising the public to avoid travel starting tonight. Ice, sleet and snow are probably in the region.
The ice storm warning is from 6 p.m., today through 6 a.m., Friday. Up to three-quarters of one inch of accumulated ice is expected with additional accumulations of sleet and snow to follow. Wind gusts running to near 30 mph will magnify the impact of the ice on trees and power lines.
Those who remember the 2009 ice storm may recall that it delivered nearly 2.5 inches of ice. Power was out for more than a week in some places. The good news is that the electrical infrastructure is stronger today than it was then. Many upgrades have been made since 2009.
Rain in the forecast throughout today will prohibit road crews from pre-treating highways in advance of the approaching winter system.
As areas of freezing rain and sleet develop over the region about dark Wednesday, the National Weather Service that driving conditions could deteriorate quickly - some downed trees and power outages are possible.
The NWS Paducah office shared the following summary:
- A prolonged winter storm will bring significant accumulations of sleet, ice and some snow to the area
- Major travel disruptions are expected across the entire
- region and some power outages cannot be ruled out, especially in the Ice Storm Warning areaMost significant update is to upgrade part of the area to an Ice Storm Warning