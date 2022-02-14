NOMINATE NOW: 10 Under 40 Community Recognition

The Crittenden Press wants to recognize some of the rising stars in our local workforce.
We are accepting nominations for individuals in 10 business sectors to be recognized as The Crittenden Press’ “10 Under 40” community recognition program.
One individual from each of 10 categories – ranging from agriculture to retail – will be selected and featured for this feature. An article about each individual selected will be included in 10-week series in The Crittenden Press.
We want to spotlight 10 deserving community members and share the successes of these young professionals.
The general categories include:
•Agriculture and Ag-Related Industries
•Automotive Sales and Services
•Banking
•Commerce and Retail
•Construction and Trade
•Early Childhood/Public Education
•Food Service (Restaurants and Grocery)
•Industry
•Medical
•Volunteer