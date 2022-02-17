Temporary bridge on 91 washed out by high water

The northbound lane collapsed after flash flooding jeopardized the integrity of the bridge and a tractor-trailer passed over it, according to Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
The temporary diversion had been in service since late last year to allow a contractor to start prep work for construction of a new bridge. During heavy rain today, waters in Crooked Creek undercut fill along the diversion at the site of a temporary bridge.
Approximately 850 vehicles travel this section of KY 91 North of Marion in an average day.
The closure requires traffic to and from the ferry to detour via KY 135 West to KY 1668 (Crittenden Springs Road) to connect with U.S. 60 West of Marion. Bridwell Loop to A.T. Crider Road is an alternative for passenger vehicles.
There is no estimated duration for this closure.
Kentucky transportation officials said an engineering team was on-site last Thursday checking the extent of damage.
FLASH FLOODING ISSUES IN CRITTENDEN COUNTY
- KY 91 is CLOSED near the 5mm at the northwest edge of Marion where a temporary diversion for replacement of the Crooked Creek Bridge has washed out - signs and barricades posted
- KY855 is CLOSED at the 5 mile marker at Dean Spring Creek north of Frances between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - signs and barricades posted
- KY 902 is CLOSED at the 5mm at the Dry Creek Bridge between March Oliver Rd and the Crittenden-Caldwell County Line