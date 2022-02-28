Monday, February 28, 2022

Girls' open regional tournament tonight at home

Lady Rocket celebrate Thursday, collecting
the Fifth District championship trophy 
Crittenden County's girls will host Hopkins Central at 6:30pm tonight at Rocket Arena in the opening round of the Second Region Basketball Tournament.

Crittenden (22-7) beat Hopkins Central (18-10) by 7 points on Feb. 15 at Marion.

The Rocket basketball team will be on the road Tuesday at Hopkinsville to begin the regional tournament against the Hopkinsville Tigers.

For more on the local basketball teams' opening round games, Go Here. 

Tickets are available Here on TicketLeap. No cash will accepted at the door tonight at Rocket Arena, only electronic tickets. For the boys' game at Hopkinsville Tuesday, cash will be accepted at the gate. 

