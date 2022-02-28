Girls' open regional tournament tonight at home

|Lady Rocket celebrate Thursday, collecting
the Fifth District championship trophy
Crittenden (22-7) beat Hopkins Central (18-10) by 7 points on Feb. 15 at Marion.
The Rocket basketball team will be on the road Tuesday at Hopkinsville to begin the regional tournament against the Hopkinsville Tigers.
For more on the local basketball teams' opening round games, Go Here.
Tickets are available Here on TicketLeap. No cash will accepted at the door tonight at Rocket Arena, only electronic tickets. For the boys' game at Hopkinsville Tuesday, cash will be accepted at the gate.