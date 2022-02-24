Crash site on westbound I-24 still closed

Kentucky State Police and Marshall County 911 Dispatch and emergency agencies from several counties continue to work a multi-vehicle crash blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 30 mile marker at the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge. One lane is open eastbound with traffic moving slowly through the area. Both westbound lanes are blocked.
The crash site involved a total of 11 vehicles, including 8 semi trucks. One of the trucks was hauling cattle - a couple of dozen were reported escaped into the median. They believe all the cattle have been accounted for, but are still checking.
This crash is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.
A crash reconstruction investigation has been completed, allowing some of the vehicles to be removed from the area. The recovery team is still working on removing some of the SEMI trucks.
Estimated time to clearance is about 2 hours or approximately 10:30 a.m.