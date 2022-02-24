Crash site on westbound I-24 still closed

Free spay, neuter for new adoptions In an effort to promote the need for spaying, neutering and pet adoption, Crittenden County Animal Shelter is hosting an event in observance...

Sleet and ice cancel school Thursday There will be no school in Crittenden County Thursday because of sleet and ice falling across the region. It will be a non-traditional instr...

Temporary bridge on 91 washed out by high water Updates with new details Friday morning The temporary diversion around a bridge under construction on KY 91 just on the edge of the Marion ...

Two flooded roads are reopen this morning KY 855 North is now open at the 5 mile marker at Dean Spring Creek north of Frances between KY 70 and US 60. KY 902 is now open at the 5mm ...