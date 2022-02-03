Many courthouse offices closed Friday

|Kentucky Transportation snow plows were out in full force
today. Here, Kevin Wring plows along US 641 south of town.
Several offices in the Crittenden County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, including the county clerk, sheriff, PVA and circuit court clerk. The county convenience center and animal shelter will be closed, too.
Crittenden County Courthouse will remain open as a warming shelter round the clock through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said road crews will continue work to improve driving conditions and his office will be open on Friday at the courthouse.