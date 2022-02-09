Press launches community recognition endeavor

|Go Here for an Application Form
We are accepting nominations for individuals in 10 business sectors to be recognized as The Crittenden Press’ “10 Under 40” community recognition program.
One individual from each of 10 categories – ranging from agriculture to retail – will be selected and featured for this feature. An article about each individual selected will be included in 10-week series in The Crittenden Press.
We want to spotlight 10 deserving community members and share the successes of these young professionals.
They will be chosen based on their decision to work in our community. Individuals considered do not have to live in Crittenden County, but must be active members of the local workforce. Because we believe in the importance of volunteerism, we have also established a category for those individuals. In that case, volunteers’ day job may be out of town but their volunteerism conducted within or for the benefit of Crittenden County.
Who do you know that is the best and brightest under-40?
Whose expertise, competency, integrity, courteousness and achievement have you bragged on to your family or friends? Submit those names by Feb. 28 to The Crittenden Press.
Based on information provided in. Nomination forms, our panel of reviewers will select one individual from each category who we believe embodies the work ethic, integrity and desire to serve Crittenden County. Nominees must be under age 40 by March 1, 2022.
The individual selected in each of the 10 categories will be recognized in The Crittenden Press and on each of our social media platforms through a 10-week “10 Under 40” feature beginning in March and presented a plaque by a sponsoring business in their field.
The general categories include:
•Automotive Sales and Services
•Banking
•Commerce and Retail
•Construction and Trade
•Early Childhood/Public Education
•Food Service (Restaurants and Grocery)
•Industry
•Medical
•Volunteer
Be thinking of the people you would like to see recognized.
Why is this person deserving of this recognition? How long has the nominee worked in our community and made it a better or more enjoyable place to live and do business?
Be prepared to describe their work ethic and involvement with a short response.