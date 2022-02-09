Traffic light back on, data to be studied

The intersection had been temporarily converted to a 4-Way Stop for a little over two weeks to allow engineers to study peak traffic flow.
Approximately 8,200 vehicles travel through the intersection in an average day. A pole that supports the existing traffic signal at the intersection has been hit by turning trucks from time to time. State traffic engineers have been looking into various options to provide a better turn radius for trucks while enhancing traffic flow.
In coming weeks, traffic engineers from the KYTC District 1 Traffic Group and the agency's central office will comb through data gleaned from traffic flow observations at various times of the day to determine if the traffic signal should be upgraded or replaced by a 4-Way Stop.