With rain coming, backwater affecting roads

There is more rain coming over the next few days and already backwater from the Tradewater River and Piney Creek is affecting county roads.
In eastern Crittenden County, Cool Springs Road, Enon Church Road and Providence Road are all covered in water at points. The rising waters of Ohio River tributaries is a result of nearly three inches of rainfall late last week.
Rain is in the forecast every day this week, except for Friday and the weekend when it's predicted to turn much colder.
KY 91 North remains closed near the edge of Marion where a temporary diversion for replacement of the Crooked Creek Bridge washed out during last week's flash flooding. A detour is marked via portable message boards with repairs to the diversion bridge expected to take about a week to complete.