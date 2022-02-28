Local man is jailed on murder charge

|Timothy Paris
Timothy Paris, 37, of Blackburn Church Road was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center at 12:30 p.m., today, following an alleged deadly confrontation with his father, Jerry Paris, at some point earlier in the day at the father’s home, which is also on Blackburn Church Road.
At about 3 p.m., state and local law enforcement were still on the scene of the alleged shooting in the eastern part of Crittenden County. Multiple state police vehicles, a crime scene investigation unit and county sheriff’s department cruisers were parked outside of two residences just a few hundred feet apart in a rural part of the county where there are few neighbors.
Authorities and an ambulance were summoned the scene shortly after 9 a.m., Monday where they made entry into the home. The victim was found and warrants were issued for law enforcement to continue their investigation at the two residences.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after first responders arrived on the scene when law enforcement encountered him sitting on a porch of a doublewide mobile home near the site where the body was found.
Another son of the victim, who lives outside of Crittenden County, had reportedly made a call to local police telling them that he believed his father had been shot. Dispatchers sent multiple police units to the scene. They were first unable to get inside the locked home where the victim was believed. At some point after making contact with the suspect, officers made their way into the home and found the body. An EMS crew had staged nearby, but left the scene without contact with the victim, who was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds when found. The coroner was later called to scene.
The investigation continues by KSP Detective Billy Over.
