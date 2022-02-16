New Crosser Signals west of Ledbetter Bridge

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a traffic signal phase change at the US 60 and U.S. 62 Crossover Intersection in McCracken County near the west end of the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter on Friday, Feb. 18.
Motorists should be prepared for a work zone lane restriction at the intersection on Friday from approximately 9 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and traffic signal personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Some minor delays are possible during the moving and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
The KYTC District 1 Signal Crew and a contractor will be adjusting the traffic signal phasing for traffic moving eastbound and westbound through the crossover.
US 60 westbound traffic coming off the Ledbetter Bridge planning to turn left onto US 62 eastboundwill proceed into the crossover on Green. However, the second signal will remain Red for a short time before changing.
US 60 | US 62 eastbound traffic making a left turn into the crossover to head east on US 60 toward the bridge will get a Green Light at the same time westbound traffic is Green. A sign indicating Left Turn Yield on Green will be in place for eastbound motorists who wish to turn left onto US 60 westbound toward Paducah.
The phase change will allow eastbound and westbound traffic at the signal nearest the bridge to move at the same time, reducing the wait at the signal.
Under the present phasing, traffic can sometimes have to wait for a full cycle of the signal for a Green, based on when arriving vehicles trigger the detection system.
Motorists who regularly travel through the US 60 | US 62 Crossover near the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge should be alert for traffic flow changes that will be created by this signal phasing change.
This intersection is about one-half mile west of the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter that connects McCracken County and Livingston County.
Approximately 20,500 vehicles pass through this intersection in an average day.