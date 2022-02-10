Check your mailbox; everyone gets a Press

Through this special issue distributed to every address in Crittenden County we hope to show readers what they can expect from their weekly community newspaper. The Press always includes news, sports, obituaries, commentary, history and more.
This free February 10, 2022 issue is being made possible with cooperation from the University of Kentucky, the Kentucky Press Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. It contains important information about vaccinations – COVID and other inoculations.
To become a regular subscriber, GO HERE to learn more about the options we offer, which include the traditional printed version, a full digital version and a full-edition ePress which can be mailed directly to your inbox. This month, we’re offering a special subscription price for new subscribers. We appreciate our loyal readers and hope others will join us.