Check your mailbox; everyone gets a Press

Marion hosts first Indoor S3DA Archery Tournament Click Image to Watch Video There’s no surprise that archery is becoming a popular sport among young Crittenden Countians. The only question ...

Blood drive here today amid national shortage A West Kentucky Regional Blood Center drive will be held from noon until 6pm, Monday, Feb. 7 at Crittenden Community Hospital. Donations wil...

American Legion reschedules 4 Chaplain Service The Burna American Legion’s annual Four Chaplain Service, which was originally set for Feb. 6, has been rescheduled for 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb...

No school Monday Due to continued icy conditions on back roads and bus turnarounds, there will be no school Monday in Crittenden County.