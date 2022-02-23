Candidates reminded of campaign material rules

While election finance matters are not handled by the county clerk’s office, as the office that oversees local elections, Clerk Daryl Tabor reminds candidates seeking public office of something very important regarding campaign disclaimers.
Any campaign materials such as signs, door hangers, advertising, printed materials, etc., need to have "Paid for by (candidate name)" on them to comply with campaign finance laws. The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance (KREF) has exempted certain items from the disclaimer requirement, including balloons, calling cards, emery boards, bumper stickers, matchbook covers, pencils, shirts, caps and some other items. Any calling card smaller than 3½ x 5 inches does not require a disclaimer. However, the general rule is the disclaimer must be included. It should not say Paid for by Candidate, but must have the name of the candidate.
The county clerk's office does not oversee any aspect of campaign finance and cannot answer any related questions. Candidates may call KREF at 502.573.2226 or visit kref.ky.gov.