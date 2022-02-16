KSP has warrant for alleged bank robber

Post 2 Detective Billy Over has obtained an arrest warrant on Matthew Lee Arthur, 28, of Dawson Springs in regard to the alleged crime.
On Tuesday, Arthur was charged with first-degree robbery in reference to the incident that occurred on April, 5, 2021 at Planter's Bank in Providence. Arthur is currently incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange for previous unrelated convictions.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The robbery investigation initially revealed that a white male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches entered the bank wearing a hoodie and mask, and demanded money while stating he had a gun. The male then exited the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, and left the property on foot.
KSP provided no further details as to evidence against Arthur.