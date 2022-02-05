Marion hosts first Indoor S3DA Archery Tournament

COVID striking courthouse employees COVID-19 is making its rounds through the Crittenden County Courthouse. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom issued a notice today to various commu...

PDB cancels Tuesday meeting The Crittenden County Project Development Board, which is planning for construction of the new judicial center in Marion, has cancelled its ...

Coyote contest is Feb. 4-5 Click Image to Enlarge The annual coyote contest sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission and Hodge's Sports & Apparel is Feb. 4-5. T...

Conditions worsening as day, storm progress This post will continue to be updated as the winter storm progress At 11 a.m., Kenergy was reporting 28 Crittenden County customers are with...