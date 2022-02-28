Job Corps has job openings

Sleet and ice cancel school Thursday There will be no school in Crittenden County Thursday because of sleet and ice falling across the region. It will be a non-traditional instr...

Rising waters closing county roads Heavy rain and rising water along creeks and rivers are causing travel woes for many. Currently cut off due to high water are Cool Springs R...

Buntin selling Corley collectibles, equipment Click Image to Enlarge Tractors. Farm equipment. Trailers. Collectibles. Hunting Accessories. These items and more are on a long list of per...

Fusion salon hosting grand opening event Click Image to Enlarge Fusion Nail & Hair Salon welcomes customers and friends to its grand opening on South Main Street in Marion. Jes...