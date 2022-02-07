Survey for Caldwell County tornado impact victims

Individuals living in Caldwell County, who were impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes, are being asked to complete a relief survey.
Link to survey — https://forms.gle/DgahDrEKQvSrkbcq5
The newly-formed Caldwell County Long Term Recovery Group led by Princeton Mayor Kota Young and Caldwell Judge-Executive Larry Curling wants to identify every local resident impacted by the December 10 tornado.
The Caldwell County LTRG wants to reach all local households affected by the tornado in order to assess each family’s recovery progress, identify unmet needs, and work with partners to prevent residents from falling through the cracks. County leaders encourage all households to register with FEMA.
To receive additional assistance such as housing assistance from the county and state, all affected households must complete the application for FEMA assistance. County, state and partner assistance may be available for those who receive a rejection from FEMA.
Caldwell County households need to register with FEMA by February 11. To register for FEMA visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
Those who complete the Caldwell County Tornado Relief Survey survey need to be residents of Caldwell County whose homes were impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes and storms.
Individuals and organizations interested in joining the Long Term Recovery Group effort in Caldwell County may email caldwellltrg@gmail.com.