Rising waters closing county roads

Heavy rain and rising water along creeks and rivers are causing travel woes for many.
Currently cut off due to high water are Cool Springs Road, Enon Church Road, Providence Road, Elizabethtown Ferry Road, River Drive, Monroe Wesmoland, Charlie May and Phin Croft Road.
More road closings are likely to close due due to heavy rains.
In Livingston County, several roads and highways are being affected, including the following:
- U.S. 60 near Clarks Ferry Road in Ledbetter
- U.S. 60 near Livingston Central High School west of Smithland
- KY 3489 (Jim Wilson Loop) near Bear Road
- KY 723 (Pickneyville Road)near Kitchen Road / Faris Springs Road
- KY 133 near Lick Skillet Road north of Salem