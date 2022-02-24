Rising Ohio could halt ferry Friday or Saturday

Rising floodwaters on the Ohio River are likely to force the Cave In Rock Ferry to temporarily close sometime Friday afternoon or early Saturday morning.
The ferry normally has to halt service when the river reaches about 41.0 ft. on the Shawneetown gauge. The specific time the ferry is forced to close can vary by about a foot due to a number of factors.
Based on Thursday's river forecast, the river is expected to reach 40.4 ft. at 6 p.m., on Friday and is predicted to go to 41 ft. at 6 a.m., Saturday. The floodwaters are then expected to continue rising to 42.9 ft. on Feb. 28, then hover in that range until about March 5.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis will closely watch the updated river forecast on Friday morning and attempt to provide a more specific estimate on when floodwaters may force the ferry to close.
The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day. The ferry normally starts service at 6:00 a.m., central time, 7 days a week. The last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m.. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.