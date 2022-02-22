CCHS junior Taylor Guess breaks scoring record

Free spay, neuter for new adoptions In an effort to promote the need for spaying, neutering and pet adoption, Crittenden County Animal Shelter is hosting an event in observance...

Temporary bridge on 91 washed out by high water Updates with new details Friday morning The temporary diversion around a bridge under construction on KY 91 just on the edge of the Marion ...

New Crosser Signals west of Ledbetter Bridge Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a traffic signal phase change at the US 60 and U.S. 62 Crossover Intersection in McCracken Coun...

KSP has warrant for alleged bank robber Kentucky State Police believe they have solved a 2021 Providence bank robbery. Post 2 Detective Billy Over has obtained an arrest warrant on...