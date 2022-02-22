CCHS junior Taylor Guess breaks scoring record

Crittenden County High School junior basketball player Taylor Guess went into last night's girls' basketball district tournament needing eight points to eclipse the previous school scoring record of 1,825 points set by Cassidy Moss in 2017.
Guess scored 24, including four straight baskets to close out the first half as CCHS took the game’s lead for the first time and went on to beat Livingston Central in the tournament opener. The girls will host Lyon County at 7pm Thursday for the Fifth District Tournament championship. Read More Here.
The Rockets host Trigg County tonight at 7:30pm in the opening round of the tournament.