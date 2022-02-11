Friday, February 11, 2022

School district looking for super search help

A screening committee to participate in the search for the next superintendent of Crittenden County Schools is forming and the school district is looking for help from parents. 

The district is working to replace Superintendent Vince Clark who is retiring in June.

This committee will include one parent representative. 

A parent representative is defined as any parent of a child enrolled in the district, the district said in a news release. 

If you are interested in being nominated or want to nominate someone else, let the school district know by either completing a brief survey HERE or phoning your child's school.

  • CCES 270-965-2243
  • CCMS 270-965-5221
  • CCHS 270-965-2248

Nominations must be received by Monday, Feb. 21. 

Once nominations are received, a ballot will be created, with PTO presidents from each school coming together to elect the parent representative from the ballot. 

Serving as a parent representative will consist of some time commitment, including attending approximately three to four meetings that may be a couple of hours in length. 

Direct questions to Tiffany Blazina at 270-965-3525 or tiffany.blazina@crittenden.kyschools.us

