School district looking for super search help

This committee will include one parent representative.
A parent representative is defined as any parent of a child enrolled in the district, the district said in a news release.
If you are interested in being nominated or want to nominate someone else, let the school district know by either completing a brief survey HERE or phoning your child's school.
- CCES 270-965-2243
- CCMS 270-965-5221
- CCHS 270-965-2248
Nominations must be received by Monday, Feb. 21.
Once nominations are received, a ballot will be created, with PTO presidents from each school coming together to elect the parent representative from the ballot.
Serving as a parent representative will consist of some time commitment, including attending approximately three to four meetings that may be a couple of hours in length.
Direct questions to Tiffany Blazina at 270-965-3525 or tiffany.blazina@crittenden.kyschools.us.