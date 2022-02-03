Conditions worsening as day, storm progress

This post will continue to be updated as the winter storm progress
At 11 a.m., Kenergy was reporting 28 Crittenden County customers are without power. Kentucky Utilities had five Crittenden County customers southwest of town without electricity.
Early Morning Post
Roads are icing in spots and bridges are frozen over in Crittenden County.
“And it’s just going to get worse,” said Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
Many businesses and public offices and services are closed this morning. City hall and the courthouse are among those places shut down, but the county judge said his office will remain open to take calls and direct road crews that are out trying to fight the elements.
“They’re putting salt on hills and intersections so we can take advantage of any sun that does happen to appear tomorrow,” Newcom said.
Reports of slick roads and ice forming on trees and power lines are being heard from all parts of the county.
We have talked with Magistrate Chad Thomas and PVA Ronnie Heady, who are in the northern part of Crittenden County. Conditions are deteriorating rapidly in those areas. All across the county heavy sleet was developing about 7 a.m.
In the Shady Grove area, Magistrate Dan Wood says roads are passable with caution.
“There’s an eighth of an inch of ice covered with sleet,” said Wood. “I drove KY 139 and KY 120 and they are slushy right now, but the bad news is that it will get worse as the temperature drops and that slush turns to ice.”
Judge Newcom encourages everyone to avoid travel if possible.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said city hall will be closed until at least 11am this morning. Officials will reevaluate at that point.
The Peoples Bank main office is closed today. The drive through branch will be open until noon.