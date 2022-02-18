Tax relief available for auto owners

"We greatly appreciate Ronnie, Sherry and Libby for working with our office and taxpayers to help reduce a few headaches and save hard-earned money," said County Clerk Daryl Tabor. "That's just another example of how well our courthouse offices work together."
Starting Feb. 28, values will have been corrected automatically and you will not need to visit the PVA to lower the value; you can simply renew in our office as usual. But until then, PVA Ronnie Heady has agreed for him and his staff to work with the public to offer immediate relief.
Anyone who has already paid higher 2022 motor vehicle taxes will have to wait a bit. They will be mailed a refund check by the Kentucky Treasury by Aug. 15. You will not have to request the refund.