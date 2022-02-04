Blood drive here Monday amid national shortage

The American Red Cross, which handles 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, is urging donors to step up in the face of a critical shortage.
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is the region's non-profit community Blood Center. That means community donors can be assured that blood they give stays in their community first—helping family, friends and neighbors. Blood donated at Monday's drive will go to Crittenden Community Hospital, Caldwell County Hospital and four other area hospitals, plus Air Evac based in Marion.
There us currently an urgent need for O Negative and O Positive blood.