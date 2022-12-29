Thursday, December 29, 2022

Clerk's office closed for New Year's holiday

Click Image to Enlarge
The Crittenden County Clerk's Office is sharing its holiday closing schedule. 

The office will be closed Dec. 23-26 and 
Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

The clerk's office extends warm holiday wishes to Crittenden County citizens and looks forward 
to serving everyone in 2023.
Posted by at